US Central Command (CENTCOM) on March 2 confirmed the sinking of the British freighter MV Rubymar, which was attacked by the Houthis on February 8.

“The Belize-flagged, British-owned cargo ship Rubymar sank in the Red Sea after being hit by an anti-ship ballistic missile by Iran-backed Houthi terrorists,” the department said in a statement in H.

The command added that about 21 thousand metric tons of fertilizers containing ammonium phosphate and ammonium sulfates transported on the ship pose an environmental hazard in the Red Sea.

The UK Maritime Trade Office (UKMTO) also reported on its website about the sinking of the ship attacked on February 18.

The Houthis announced an attack on the Rubymar ship on February 19. Movement spokesman Yahya Saria said at the time that the ship had suffered catastrophic damage. At the same time, the media previously reported, citing sources, that the ship sank on the same day.

Al Arabiya TV also reported on March 2 that the Rubymar, which was attacked by Yemen's Houthis in February, sank in the Red Sea. According to the official anti-crisis team, the ship sank on the evening of Friday, March 1, due to adverse weather conditions and strong winds. In this regard, the Yemeni government warned the international community of the need to take measures to save the Red Sea from an imminent environmental disaster, the means of eliminating which are currently being determined.

On February 29, British Arabist journalist Iona Craig noted that after US and British strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, the number of attacks by the Ansar Allah movement in the Red Sea increased by 100%.

The Houthis began striking ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November last year to protest Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip. On the night of January 12, in response to their actions, the United States and Great Britain launched an attack on Houthi targets in Yemen. The White House said the strikes on movement-controlled areas of the country were defensive in nature. It was also claimed at the time that the strikes were carried out to protect international courts.