The US confirmed the Houthi attack on the American vessel Chem Ranger

The United States has confirmed that Yemen's Houthis launched a missile attack on a US vessel called the Chem Ranger in the Gulf of Aden. This was announced by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on the social network X.

“On January 18, the Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at the Chem Ranger,” the report said.

However, there were no reports of damage or injuries as a result of the incident.

Earlier, the Al Jazeera television channel, citing a Houthi military source, reported that the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah attacked an American ship near the port city of Al-Mukalla. Journalists clarified that this was the third attack by the Houthis on American ships after attacks on their positions in Yemen a week ago.

Earlier, American political scientist Malek Dudakov suggested that the United States will continue to launch targeted strikes on Yemen in response to a Houthi missile attack on an American ship.

At the same time, American strikes do not bring much success, since the Houthis know how to hide their arsenals and change missile launch sites, the expert noted.