As detailed CBS News, The fine was set following a proposed settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) after a long legal battle that began in 2017, when the agency sued the company for its harmful practices toward borrowers.

According to CFPB research, Navient steered many students into expensive payment plansavoiding offering them cheaper alternatives based on their income. In addition, the company was accused of mismanaging payment processing, which affected the credit of borrowers with disabilities whose debts had already been forgiven. As a result, the company must pay US$100,000,000 in compensation to hundreds of thousands of borrowers and US$20,000,000 in fines.

Navient, formerly known as Sallie Mae, It became the largest provider of student loan services in the country.handling more than 12,000,000 borrowers. However, its practices were harshly criticized by the CFPB, which called it “one of the worst offenders” in the industry.

Anyway, The lending company is no longer involved in servicing federal student loans as of 2021when it transferred its contract to another company. In response to the settlement, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said that while it did not agree with the CFPB’s allegations, it viewed the settlement as a positive step in its transformation process, according to an official response from the company.

The other million-dollar fine from the student loan company in the United States



According to the report of CBS News, This was not the first fine of this type that Navient has paid. In 2022, the company reached a US$1,850,000,000 agreement with 39 statesin which it agreed to cancel approximately 66,000 student loans to resolve allegations of predatory lending practices.