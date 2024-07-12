According to the criteria of
In second place is Googlewith 4,473 green card petitions. The company, known for its innovative environment, offers an average salary of US$198,781 for its employees. This technology company is a desired destination for thousands of professionals.
While, Microsoft ranked third with 2,548 green card petitions. With an average salary of US$147,505, it demonstrates the Integration of international talent in their workforce.
Other companies like Facebook, Intel and Manzana were also on the list, with significant numbers of applications and competitive salaries. To see the full ranking, A list of 200 companies is displayed on the portal’s websitealong with their respective statistics.
What is the process of obtaining an employment-based green card?
For Obtaining an employment-based green card in the United Statesemployers must follow a process that includes the Permanent Labor Certification (ETA Form 9089), the Immigrant Petition for Foreign Worker (Form I-140) and the Adjustment of Status to Permanent Resident of the United States (Form I-485).
According to the cited site, This process is rigorously regulated and designed to ensure that employers comply with established labor and wage standards.
