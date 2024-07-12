Every year, thousands of foreign workers seek obtain permanent residence in the United States through the employment-based green cardThis process involves several regulatory steps and is often facilitated by Large corporations that sponsor their employees through programs specific. In 2024, several companies stood out for the number of green cards they provided to their employees, which marks a key point in labor diversity.

With this scenario, and according to a study carried out by My Visa Jobs, Amazon topped the list in 2024 with a total of 4,868 requests submitted, which demonstrates the commitment they have to support the global workforceWith an average salary of US$156,719 for sponsored positions, leads by undertaking said procedure and in competitive compensation, so attracts highly qualified professionals from various parts of the world.

In second place is Googlewith 4,473 green card petitions. The company, known for its innovative environment, offers an average salary of US$198,781 for its employees. This technology company is a desired destination for thousands of professionals.

While, Microsoft ranked third with 2,548 green card petitions. With an average salary of US$147,505, it demonstrates the Integration of international talent in their workforce.

Other companies like Facebook, Intel and Manzana were also on the list, with significant numbers of applications and competitive salaries. To see the full ranking, A list of 200 companies is displayed on the portal’s websitealong with their respective statistics.

What is the process of obtaining an employment-based green card?



For Obtaining an employment-based green card in the United Statesemployers must follow a process that includes the Permanent Labor Certification (ETA Form 9089), the Immigrant Petition for Foreign Worker (Form I-140) and the Adjustment of Status to Permanent Resident of the United States (Form I-485).

According to the cited site, This process is rigorously regulated and designed to ensure that employers comply with established labor and wage standards.