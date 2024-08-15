A leading company specializing in the development of cloud and local solutions based in Austin, state of texas, USAdelivered approximately 220 certifications for permanent residence cardeither green cardso far in 2024, for employees with an average annual salary of US$158,000according to official data.

Getting a job in the United States that allows you to obtain the necessary documentation to legally remain in the country is the dream of many immigrants who arrive daily. Oracle America Inc. stands out among the companies that sponsored the most green cards in recent years., as reported by the site MyVisaJobs.

Located in 12th place in the United States overall rankingthe company made 691 green card petitions during 2024 with an average salary of US$158,167and has so far managed to sponsor 220 employees. The report also indicates that it issued 1,816 certifications from 2020 to 2022, and received 40 rejections in requests during the same period.

In this regard, the company ranked 31st among all visa sponsors. In 2023, it managed to deliver 344 certifications of permanent residence cardsand only four of the applications issued were rejected. It is important to clarify that the company was one of those that issued the most green card requests, but has no open vacancies for new employees.

Likewise, the Average salary of workers has been increasing in recent yearssince in 2021 it was US$157,852, and by 2023 it had an increase of more than US$1,000 per year.

The green card allows you to live and work in the United States legally.

The profile of green card applicants in the company

The report shows that of the immigrants who applied for a green card at the aforementioned company, Most of them come from India (1,201), followed by China (398); Taiwan (29); Canada (27); Mexico (15); Ukraine (15); Brazil (10); Chile (8); Iran (8); Pakistan (7); Egypt (6); and Vietnam (6).

Regarding education, the The largest number of employees who obtained a green card had a master’s degree (1,197), while 563 had a bachelor’s degree, 19 a doctorate degree and 32 applicants had no education.