The United States provides certain workers, with special qualifications in specific sectors, the possibility of obtaining a green card through your employer. Multinational companies often offer this benefit to attract the best talent, and one in particular also offers them offers salaries of around US$164,000.

If you have higher education and certifications, and are interested in starting a new life in the United States, you could look for those companies that, as part of their benefits, help their employees obtain permanent residency. On the list you will find company names such as Google, Microsoft, Meta, Intel, Apple and Amazon.

In fact, On the list of companies that most sponsor their workers, Amazon appears several timesThe reason is that, although its best-known business is online sales, it has other businesses, one of which specializes in providing IT services.

Through its Amazon Development Center division, according to the portal My visa jobs, The company has submitted 4,573 H-1B visa applications from fiscal year 2020 through 2022.

The information presented by the portal indicates that, in most cases, the processing of these visas was authorized, which means that The company’s employees have had the opportunity to apply for their green cards.

In addition to bringing them closer to the residence, Another detail that draws attention to this division of the Amazon company is that it offers an average salary of US$164,774. However, it should be noted that the portal only lists companies that offer H-1B visa processing benefits, which does not mean that Amazon Development Center is currently hiring.

Profile of employees who Amazon has helped obtain a green card in the United States

Amazon is not necessarily recruiting staff and that The benefit of helping them obtain a green card is not open to everyone, These are very specific positions.

In that sense, All of its workers require higher education. At least a bachelor’s degree is required, but most beneficiaries have a master’s degree or doctorate.

Among the profiles that they usually hire are graduates of careers such as Computer Science, Computer engineering, Electrical engineering, Software engineering, Information systems, Information technology, Business administration and Data science.

According to information from My visa jobs, Most of the employees who have been processed for permanent residence have come from India, China, Canada, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Ukraine, Mexico, Israel and Nigeria.