Intuit, with base in California, United States, announced the 157 employees dismissed due to close a location in the Boise, Idaho area. There operated a campus that was in charge of technological development, although employees are expected to remain on the payroll until September 9.

To justify this measure, the company assured that these are changes “in service of the growing technological equipment and capabilities in strategic locations.” Following the news, the company’s shares fell by more than 3.5% and it is estimated that will have to pay between US$250,000 and US$260,000 in employee compensation.

According to the information that has come to light, Workers will receive 16 weeks of salaryincluding two additional weeks for each year they were employed. In addition, they will have six months of health insurance coverage and access to job development and relocation services.

Intuit is an American company financial and business software. It is known for developing products such as TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma and Mailchimp. It was founded in 1983 and became one of the leading financial software companies in the world.

More layoffs at Intuit, the US software company

The 157 jobs that will be lost in the companyare not the only ones who will be affected. Since according to Wall Street Journal, The layoffs will total 1,800 in different locationswhich represents a total of 10% of the workforce of the company. Despite this, Intuit assured that it will hire the same number, due to the direction the company has taken.

In a letter to employees, Intuit chief Sasan Goodarzi stressed that Layoffs are not aimed at reducing costs, but at reallocating capital into its “most critical areas,” including artificial intelligence. For this reason, there will be new hires, but starting in 2025.