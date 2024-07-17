According to the criteria of
According to the information that has come to light, Workers will receive 16 weeks of salaryincluding two additional weeks for each year they were employed. In addition, they will have six months of health insurance coverage and access to job development and relocation services.
Intuit is an American company financial and business software. It is known for developing products such as TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma and Mailchimp. It was founded in 1983 and became one of the leading financial software companies in the world.
More layoffs at Intuit, the US software company
The 157 jobs that will be lost in the companyare not the only ones who will be affected. Since according to Wall Street Journal, The layoffs will total 1,800 in different locationswhich represents a total of 10% of the workforce of the company. Despite this, Intuit assured that it will hire the same number, due to the direction the company has taken.
In a letter to employees, Intuit chief Sasan Goodarzi stressed that Layoffs are not aimed at reducing costs, but at reallocating capital into its “most critical areas,” including artificial intelligence. For this reason, there will be new hires, but starting in 2025.
