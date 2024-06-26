State Department: US Embassy employee died in Kyiv from natural causes

The US State Department has commented on the information that the body of an American diplomat was found in Kyiv. The department’s statement is quoted by RIA News.

Earlier, the Strana.ua publication wrote that the body of an attache of the US Embassy in Ukraine was found in Kyiv. He was found at the Hilton Hotel at about 11 o’clock on June 25. There were no signs of violence on the body.