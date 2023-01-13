Washington. The United States has collected 510 reports of unidentified flying objects, many of them in military-important airspace. Although there is no evidence that they are extraterrestrial, the objects remain a threat, the government said.

The Pentagon opened the Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) last year, which is dedicated exclusively to receiving and analyzing all these reports of unidentified phenomena, many of which have been reported by military pilots. . The office collaborates with intelligence agencies to further evaluate such incidents.

The events “continue to occur in restricted or sensitive airspace, highlighting potential concerns regarding the safety of enemy flights or collection activities,” the Directorate of National Intelligence (ODNI) said in its report. of 2022.

The confidential version of the report addresses how many of these objects were found near places where nuclear power plants operate or nuclear weapons are stored.

Unmanned systems or balloon-shaped objects

The 510 objects include 144 that were previously reported and 366 new ones. After analyzing both cases, it has been determined that most exhibit “ordinary features” that can be described as unmanned aerial systems or balloon-like objects, according to the document.

But the bureau is also tasked with disclosing any movement or reports of objects that may indicate that a potential adversary has new technology or capabilities.

The Pentagon’s anomalies dispatch should also include unidentified objects whether underwater, air or space, or anything that moves between those three elements, which could spell a new threat.

The ODNI indicated in its document that efforts to end the stigma of filing a report and to emphasize that the objects could pose a threat contributed to the increase in sightings.