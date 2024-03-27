The US Coast Guard said that the six people who went missing after a bridge collapsed in Baltimore after a cargo ship collided with it were presumed dead, and the Coast Guard also announced the suspension of the search for survivors.

A cargo ship struck one of the support columns of the four-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Port of Baltimore around 0130 a.m. local time (0530 GMT) Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse. Baltimore is located in Maryland, about 62 kilometers northeast of the US capital.