Two operators unload fragments of the ‘Titan’, this Wednesday in the port of San Juan de Terranova (Canada). PA

Possible human remains have been discovered among those of the tourist submersible Titanwho disappeared last week in North Atlantic waters when he was diving to the wreck of titanicThe US Coast Guard announced this Wednesday in a statement. The five occupants were presumed dead last Thursday after fragments of the Titan, as a result of the implosion of the submersible by external pressure, almost 4,000 meters deep. Thursday’s announcement ended a frantic search, against the clock, to try to find the five passengers alive before the 96-hour reserve of breathable air ran out, a period that ended precisely on that day. The implosion hypothesis, however, suggests that the ship imploded at the beginning of its route, on Sunday, June 18.

Said possibly human remains, “carefully collected among the wreckage at the accident site”, as well as the material remains recovered, will be analyzed in search of “crucial elements to understand the cause of this tragedy”, explained Jason Neubauer, of the Coast Guard, which is leading the investigation. Canada’s transport security agency announced another parallel on Friday, as the Polar Princethe ship that transferred the submersible to the dive site, has a Canadian flag and calls at the port of San Juan de Terranova, the same one where the Titan remained moored last month and where the five passengers embarked ten days ago, the pilot and CEO of OceanGate, who chartered the Titan; a British explorer, a British businessman of Pakistani origin and his son, and a French expert in the titanic.

“The Coast Guard received wreckage and evidence recovered from the seabed at the location of the submersible. Titan after the arrival in San Juan de Terranova of the horizon arctic on June 28, ”explains the statement from the body. “After consulting with international investigative partners, the Board of Marine Investigation intends to transport the evidence aboard a US Coast Guard cutter to a US port, where the Board will be able to conduct additional testing and analysis. American medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of the suspected human remains that have been carefully recovered from the wreckage at the crash site.”

The information about the discovery of supposed human remains comes hours after the arrival in that Canadian port, on the morning of this Wednesday, of the fragments of the Titan found and recovered by robots on the seabed, 500 meters from the bow of the skeleton of the titanic, where the submersible is supposed to have disintegrated two hours after starting the dive. The Coast Guard, an experienced uniformed force specializing in maritime rescue tasks, reiterated today that much work remains to determine the causes and to find the bodies, if possible. “Much work remains to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and help ensure that a similar tragedy does not happen again”, which raised many questions about the safety of the device and the regulation of a sector, that of extreme or adventure tourism, on the rise.

The complexity of the seabed, “relentless” in the definition of Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger, as well as the participation of bodies from the US, Canada, France and the United Kingdom – as representatives of the countries of origin of the victims and the port of mooring – also complicate the investigation. “I appreciate the international support and coordination between institutions to recover and preserve this vital evidence at extreme distances and depths,” Neubauer said in the statement. The Coast Guard has enabled a specific website to report on the development of the investigation, as well as an email address to provide service information.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.