The US Coast Guard launched an investigation into the catastrophe with the bathyscaphe missing in the Atlantic

The US Coast Guard has launched an official investigation into the disaster with the tourist submersible “Titan”, which disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean along with the crew. This was announced by the rear admiral of the department, John Mauger, reports TASS.

It is known that the investigation will be headed by Coast Guard Captain Jason Neubauer.

According to him, the commission formed as part of the investigation can “make recommendations to the authorities for the application of civil or criminal restrictions,” as well as identify those responsible for the tragedy.

Earlier, lawyer Matthew Schaeffer said that the documents with the waiver of claims that could be signed by the passengers of the sunken submersible “Titan” do not exclude the claims of the relatives of the victims against OceanGate Expeditions, which organized the dive. Also, the court may make a similar decision if the owner of the bathyscaphe used it, knowing about the danger.

On June 18, tourists began their descent to the sunken passenger liner Titanic in the Atlantic on the Titan submersible and disappeared. On June 22, rescuers found five large wreckage of a bathyscaphe near the Titanic. Judging by their nature, there was an inward-directed explosion on the apparatus. After that, the US Coast Guard said that all five crew members of the bathyscaphe – OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, billionaire Hamish Harding, businessman and billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, as well as French explorer Paul-Henri Narjolet – died.