The US Coast Guard allegedly found the remains of the crew members of the submersible “Titan”

The US Coast Guard has allegedly found the remains of those who died on the submersible “Titan”, which sank in the Atlantic. They are going to be analyzed, reports RIA News.

All the evidence will be sent to the doctors to confirm their belonging to the missing crew. A formal analysis of the alleged human remains, which were recovered from the rubble at the scene, is planned, the service said.

The head of the crash investigation commission, Coast Guard Captain Jason Neubauer, thanked everyone who participated in the search for the missing submersible at extreme sea distances and depths.

Much work remains to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic sinking of the Titan and help prevent a similar tragedy from happening again. Jason Neubauer Chairman of the Maritime Board of Inquiry

Exploring the wreckage of the Titan

Earlier it became known that the ship Horizon Arctic delivered to the port of St. John’s, Canada, the wreckage of the Titan bathyscaphe that exploded in the Atlantic.

Parts of the bathyscaphe were unloaded from the ship using a crane. It is noted that the ship worked in the area of ​​the death of the device for ten days. A team of investigators boarded to examine the wreckage minutes after the ship docked.

Prior to this, rescuers found two parts of the underwater vehicle, presumably belonging to the Titan bathyscaphe that disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean. Among the recovered parts are the landing frame and back cover. The wreckage was found using a remote-controlled vehicle.

Death of the crew of the Titan

According to Florida International University professor Eileen Maria Marty, the passengers of the Titan submersible died quickly and painlessly. She clarified that the explosion occurred in a fraction of a millisecond, so “this scenario was the most painless of all possible.”

Everything collapsed before the people on board realized there was a problem. Eileen Maria Martyprofessor at Florida International University

On June 18, tourists began their descent to the sunken passenger liner Titanic in the Atlantic on the Titan submersible and disappeared. On June 22, rescuers found five large wreckage of a bathyscaphe near the Titanic. Judging by their nature, the apparatus had an inward-directed explosion.

After that, the US Coast Guard said that all five crew members of the bathyscaphe – OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, billionaire Hamish Harding, businessman and billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, as well as French explorer Paul-Henri Narjolet – died.