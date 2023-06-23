The US Coast Guard announced the “catastrophic explosion” of the bathyscaphe “Titan”

The US Coast Guard has confirmed the death of five people aboard the Titan submersible in the Atlantic Ocean as a result of a “catastrophic explosion”. At the same time, Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger doubted the possibility of finding the remains of the crew members.

“At the moment I have no answer regarding the prospects,” he admitted. At the same time, Rear Admiral stressed that the search for bodies and the exploration of the bottom would continue. According to him, there are now nine different ships and vessels in the area of ​​the search operation.

Earlier, OceanGate operator company confirmed that the CEO of the organization Stockton Rush, billionaire Hamish Harding, businessman and billionaire Shahzada Davud and his son Suleman Davud, as well as French researcher Paul-Henri Nargeole were on board the device. “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this difficult time. We mourn their deaths,” the company said in a statement.

Found fragments indicate an explosion

Rescuers found five large pieces of the submersible, including the landing frame and rear roof. Their nature indicates that there was an explosion on the ship. In addition, this is evidenced by the size of the field of detection of debris, said Mauger. According to the US Coast Guard, the bathyscaphe exploded about 500 meters from the sunken Titanic.

Alexander Inzartsev, Chief Researcher at the Institute for Marine Technology Problems named after academician M. D. Ageev of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Technical Sciences, suggested that the hull of the Titan bathyscaphe that disappeared in the Atlantic could instantly collapse (explode) when critical pressure was reached. He pointed out that the presence of microcracks on the body of the Titan had been previously reported. In addition, the recommendation to limit the depth of its dive was violated.

A similar point of view expressed oceanographer Anatoly Sagalevich. According to him, the air inside the apparatus could lead to a “pneumatic explosion.”

15,000 square kilometers was the search area

The moment of the catastrophic event is not defined

Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Moget said it is too early to say exactly when the tragedy occurred at the moment. At the same time, Rear Admiral stressed that during the 72 hours of the search operation, the sonar buoys did not detect any sounds that would correspond to an explosion in the water column. Moget added that rescuers will continue to work to determine the time frame for the “catastrophic event”, but most specialists will leave the Titan search area within a day. His statement may indicate that the crew members of the Titan died on the day of the dive.

This point of view was expressed by the senior lecturer of the Department of Oceanology of the Faculty of Geography of Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov Sergei Mukhametov. “I’m sure they died on Sunday,” he said.

On June 21, the US Coast Guard reported fixing noises in the search area for the missing Titan submersible. At the same time, the nature of the noise and its source have not been determined.

The loss of a bathyscaphe with five tourists on board became known on June 19. The device of the company OceanGate Expeditions stopped communicating during the expedition to the sunken liner “Titanic”. By that time, the dive had lasted an hour and 45 minutes. The supply of oxygen on board the bathyscaphe was designed for 96 hours of sailing.