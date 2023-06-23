Boston (agencies)

The US Coast Guard announced that the wreckage found in the Atlantic Ocean near the site of the Titanic was the outer hull of the missing tourist submarine, the Titanic.

In a press conference, the US Coast Guard offered its condolences to the families of the five victims who were on the submarine, noting that the search robots will remain at the scene to collect information.

Earlier yesterday, a “robot” participating in an international search for a scientific tourist submarine that had been missing since last Sunday, and which had probably run out of oxygen on board, found “wreckage” in the Atlantic Ocean near the site of the “Titanic” crash.

And the US Coast Guard announced, in a tweet, that a “wreck” had been located in the search area by a remote-controlled vehicle near the Titanic, the famous cruise ship that sank 111 years ago in the waters of the United States and Canada.

And earlier yesterday, Admiral John Muir, head of search operations for the US Coast Guard, said that “rescue efforts” are continuing “because we believe that in particularly complex cases, people’s will to live must also be taken into account.”