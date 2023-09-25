Aviation of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States has violated Syrian airspace 18 times over the past 24 hours. This was stated on September 25 by the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in the Syrian Arab Republic (SAR), Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit.

“In the Al-Tanf area, nine violations were recorded during the day by three pairs of F-16 fighters and three MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicles of the coalition,” he said.

He also added that during the past 24 hours, the American coalition recorded nine cases of violation of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019.

According to him, militants from armed groups in the al-Tanf region are preparing sabotage groups to carry out destabilizing actions in southern Syria.

“According to information received by the Central Military Command, militants of radical armed groups in the al-Tanf region are preparing sabotage groups to destabilize the situation in the southern regions of Syria,” the rear admiral said.

Kulit also said that the command of Russian factions together with the Armed Forces of the Syrian Arab Republic will take proactive measures to prevent armed provocations.

Earlier, on September 19, 18 violations of deconfliction protocols in Syria by the American international coalition were reported. Also in the Al-Tanf area, 19 violations by fighters and drones were recorded.

The day before, September 18, Kulit reported a dangerous approach between a coalition MQ-9 drone and a Russian Su-35 aircraft. According to him, the Russian Aerospace Forces fighter was making a scheduled flight to control the airspace of the Syrian Arab Republic west of the Euphrates River.

Before this, on September 16, Kulit spoke about the death of three Syrian soldiers when terrorists fired from an anti-tank missile system (ATGM) in the province of Latakia. Also on this day, 15 cases of violation of the Deconflict Protocols by the coalition were recorded.