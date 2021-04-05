In the United States, the block of the Guantanamo prison has been closed for the most dangerous criminals. It is reported by NBC News with reference to the US military.

According to him, the prison staff “safely and without any incidents” moved all prisoners from Camp 7 to the neighboring Camp 5. In the closed unit, the strictest conditions of detention were in force. Currently, all 40 prisoners are located on the territory of two facilities.

It is noted that the changes do not jeopardize the safety of staff and do not violate the existing conditions of detention of prisoners. However, this step will reduce operating costs.

In February, the administration of US President Joe Biden began the process of closing the Guantanamo Bay prison.

Guantanamo Bay is a camp for persons suspected by the US authorities of various crimes, mainly terrorism, waging war on the side of the enemy. It is located at a permanently leased naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

On January 21, 2009, then-US President Barack Obama signed an executive order to dissolve the prison. The camp was supposed to close within a year, but the decision was not enforced. In early 2018, US President Donald Trump signed an order to preserve the military prison at Guantanamo.