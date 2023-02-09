In the absence of members of the administration testifying in hearings before Congress to shed light on the mystery of the Chinese balloon that was sighted last week while flying over the US territory, a State Department official has assured that the device had the capacity to collect intelligence data. To support the claim, which contradicts Beijing’s version that it was a meteorological aerostat, said source explained that the U2 spy planes that flew over the device detected that it was equipped with sensors, multiple antennas and solar panels.

“It had multiple antennas to include an array likely capable of collecting and geolocating communications. It was equipped with solar panels large enough to produce the power needed to operate multiple active intelligence-gathering sensors,” the State Department official said on condition of anonymity.

Similarly, he assured that the balloon detected in the United States and shot down by direct order of the president, Joe Biden, was part of a broader espionage effort on a global scale. Specifically, he pointed out that the Chinese regime has arranged similar surveillance devices that have flown over at least forty countries on five continents.

To all this is added that Washington has confirmed that the company that manufactures the balloon, whose name has not been disclosed, maintains close ties with the Government of Beijing. In addition, on its website it even shows videos of previous flights, apparently over US soil and other States. “We believe that the balloon manufacturer has a direct relationship with the Chinese Army,” the official said.

Shot down by a fighter plane



The balloon was shot down by a US warplane on Saturday after crossing much of the country, including areas where the government stores nuclear missiles in underground silos and strategic bomber bases.

The discovery of the aerostat has reignited tensions with Beijing. On the one hand, it led the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to suspend a trip to the Asian giant, where he planned to arrive on Sunday. On the other, it has unleashed numerous criticisms from China, which maintains that it was a climate balloon and describes Washington’s way of acting as “irresponsible and seriously erroneous”, which it has demanded to return the device, whose remains American experts are now analyzing.