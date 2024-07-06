USA has the drivers most dangerous car accidents of the country. Fatal accidents, traffic violations, and drunk or distracted drivers are among the main factors. A study revealed which city inof the country. Fatal accidents, traffic violations, and drunk or distracted drivers are among the main factors.

The analysis was carried out by Forbes Advisorrevealing that Albuquerque, New Mexico, has the worst drivers in the United States. The city ranked first with a perfect score of 100 out of 100.

Albuquerque reported the highest number of fatal accidents involving to distracted drivers and ranked significantly high in other alarming categories, such as drunk driving and speeding.

The research focused on 50 of the most popular cities in USA and was based on five critical criteria to assess driving hazards:

Total fatal accidents

Incidents involving drunk drivers

Distracted driving accidents

Fatalities in accidents

Speeding cases

According to these criteria, The results in Albuquerque were truly alarmingThe city leads the ranking for the highest rate of fatal accidents involving distracted drivers (5.42 per 100,000 residents). It also ranks third in the total number of fatal car accidents (17.11 per 100,000 residents) and in fatalities from these accidents (18.11 per 100,000 residents).

Also stands out negatively in fatal accidents related to speedingranking fifth (5.56 per 100,000 residents), and in fatal accidents involving drunk drivers, ranking sixth (4.67 per 100,000 residents). These alarming statistics underline the urgent need to improve road safety in the city.

A notable fact from the report is that Kansascity in the state of Missouri Although it is ranked fifth among the ten cities with the most dangerous drivers, it has the highest number of fatal traffic accidents involving speeding (7.07 per 100,000 inhabitants of the city).

The 10 most dangerous cities to drive in the United States