The financial company GoBankingRates conducted an analysis to determine how much income is needed for a person to be considered among the 1 percent of the richest in the country.
These are the ten states where higher incomes are required to be considered part of the wealthy population, and the results surprised many because California did not come in first place:
To be considered rich, you must earn an annual income of: US$1,192,947
To be considered rich, you must earn an annual income of: US$1,152,992
To be considered rich, you must earn an annual income of: US$1,072,248
To be considered rich, you must earn an annual income of: US$1,024,599
To be considered rich, you must earn an annual income of: US$1,010,101
To be considered rich, you must earn an annual income of: US$999,747
To be considered rich, you must earn an annual income of: US$896,273
To be considered rich, you must earn an annual income of: US$882,302
To be considered rich, you must earn an annual income of: US$872,896
To be considered rich, you must earn an annual income of: US$839,742
The 10 States Where You Need the Lowest Income to Be Considered Rich
The company GoBankingRates took into account the data of the 50 states and concluded that in the following it is where lower income is needed to be considered within the wealthy population which represent only 1 percent of the population:
- West Virginia. Annual income: US$435,302
- Mississippi. Annual income: US$456,309
- New Mexico. Annual income: US$493,013
- Kentucky. Annual income: US$532,013
- Arkansas. Annual income: US$550,469
- Oklahoma. Annual income: US$559,981
- Indiana. Annual income: US$572,403
- Alabama. Annual income: US$577,017
- Iowa. Annual income: US$591,921
- Ohio. Annual income: US$601,685
