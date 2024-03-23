Career.io analyzed which are the least competitive markets in the United States and announced which ones are the city where it is less difficult to get a well-paid job. This means important information for those who plan to settle in the North American country. The digital platformanalyzed which are the least competitive markets in the United States and announced which ones are. This means important information for those who plan to settle in the North American country.

According to the study of human-powered and artificial intelligence professional platform, Parkersburg in West Virginia It's the big city in the USA. less competitive to find a well-paying job.

This city is located among picturesque hills and valleys. Additionally, it is a short drive from major metropolitan areas such as Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Columbus, Ohio, and Washington DC, and is the major population and employment center for more than 160,000 people in the metropolitan area.

According to the information published on the portal, in each of the 10 least competitive cities in the country, they noted that the average well-paid job attracts less than one applicant per month. In that line, in Parkersburg there were no applications for high-paying local jobs through the job portal LinkedIn, although there were 52 jobs available on the market during the evaluation period.

Nampa, Idaho, was the second least competitive city and the transition to modern skills-based jobs has been slow. The research also highlighted that cities with the fewest high-paying job seekers tend to be in low-density, agriculture-focused states.

How the least competitive cities in the United States were defined for finding a well-paying job



Career.io analyzed publicly available data from LinkedIn to rank each state and the largest cities in the United States based on the number of job applicants for high-paying local jobs.

Then they set the threshold for high-paying jobs and doubled the local average wage. They then identified jobs with those rates available on LinkedIn and calculated how many applications per day each of these openings received.