According to what he detailed Business Insider, within the framework of the program entitled Embrace Mothers, 110 single mothers received monthly assistance of US$375 for one year. Approximately Half of all households with children in Birmingham have single mothers as their primary source of income, the report detailed. Program leaders said their goal was to alleviate the higher impact of poverty on this segment of the population, especially among black and Hispanic women.

Before Embrace Mothers, most participants reported being food insecure. and be enrolled in government assistance, even though 73 percent were employed or full-time caregivers. Nearly 80 percent of the participants were behind on their utility bills.such as electricity or heating, regardless of whether or not they have stable jobs.

The program benefited 110 single mothers from Birmingham.

When the program ended, those behind it interviewed the 110 beneficiaries along with a group of 132 single mothers who did not receive any benefits. Those who did receive assistance reported better financial status than members who did not, including less debt on utility bills.

Employed mothers also said they could afford more consistent child care.which allowed them to keep their jobs, improve work attendance and work more stable hours compared to the control group.

The results of the $375 monthly aid to single mothers in Alabama, United States

As detailed Business Insiderparticipants received income of US$375 per month for one year. The researchers said that Short-term cash had no statistically significant effect on participants’ psychological and physical health, food security, education enrollment, and housing outcomes between the start and end of the program.

When researchers surveyed participants Six months after Embrace Mothers ended, most felt their financial gains had evaporated.. While participants experienced stronger savings, fewer childcare gaps, and less debt than the control group during the program, Both the group that did receive help and the group that did not had similar levels of debt, childcare problems and financial stress. in the months following the conclusion of the program.