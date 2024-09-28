You surely know that in order to vote in United States elections it is necessary to be a citizen, either by being born in the country or by having acquired said status through naturalization. However, A city is promoting that migrants also have that right.

The Authorities in the city of Frederick, Maryland, approved a historic decision that could allow thousands of non-citizens to cast their vote.

According to the media NBCthe Frederick Board of Aldermen recorded four votes in favor and one against in the decision to allow migrants who have permanent residence, or green card, to vote.

Nevertheless, It is important to clarify that this will only apply to local elections. That is, they will be able to vote to elect the mayor, but not for state positions such as delegate, senator or governor. Of course, not in the federal elections either, to elect the president.

After this decision, It is estimated that just over 6,000 non-citizens will be able to vote for the first time in the city’s local elections. To do so, they must be at least 18 years old and prove they live in Frederick.

The reason for giving them this right is that, according to the proponents, permanent residents have a life made in the city, They have children in schools, they own businesses and homes, and they also pay taxes, so they should be listened to.

In that sense, a supporter of the policy told the outlet: “People want to have a voice and vote on cleaning up trash and investing in parks, public safety and affordable housing. We believe that “They are affected by those things at the local level and they should have the right to vote on who represents them to make those decisions.”

Permanent residents will be able to vote in local elections.

People against legal residents being able to vote in Maryland

Of course, the measure that will allow immigrants with legal residence to cast their vote in local elections in Frederick, Marylandalso finds positions against it.

Some of the people who were present at the vote argued that this measure is a lack of respect for those who have taken the time and invested resources to become American citizens.