Different types of things always tend to transcend. Studies involving US citiesto determine which is the most suitable in each of the areas of daily life. On this occasion, it was learned from an analysis Which is the best in terms of exercises? on a daily basis, and explained the reasons.

According to the criteria of

The American College of Medicine and Sports Medicine relied on the 33 health indicators provided by the same organization to reach the conclusion that Arlington, Virginia, is the most “fit” city in the United Statessince it has the highest rate of residents who exercised, with 87.8 percent.

In addition, following the line of healthy habits, also It ranks first in community and environmental indicators, and has the highest number of people sleeping seven hours or more per night. (recommended by health specialists) with 76.4 percent.

And as if that weren’t enough, when it comes to avoiding bad habits, in turn It is the city with the lowest percentage (3.4 percent) of people who smoke.All of these data made Arlington the most suitable city for exercises in the entire country, although there are also other cities that make up the list.

Not all cities are suitable for physical activity Photo:iStock Share

For example, In second place is Washington DCwhich, according to the study, “was among the five cities that exercised the most in the previous month, used public transportation, and cycled or walked to work,” adding that it had the highest rate “of consumption of two or more fruits per day,” with 37.9 percent.

For its part, Seattle is in third placeas its residents “have the third highest rate of exercise in the past month.” They also give special mention to the investment they made in their parks, which are ideal places for people to exercise outdoors.

The 10 fittest cities in the United States

In addition to Arlington, Washington and Seattle, the American College of Sports Medicine study also identified other American cities that complete the list of the most suitable for exercise, Each one standing out in some specific indices that left it in its placer.