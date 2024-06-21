The heat wave that the United States will suffer in the days to come will be the strongest in a long timethat is why different cities in the country decided promote campaigns so that people can get free fans, air conditioners and even free swimming lessons.

For example in Iowa and North Carolina They launched programs to get free fans and air conditioners. In the county of MecklenburgNC, where the city of charlotte, They offer an aid program to vulnerable sectors, old people and adults with a disability. You just have to register in a form and go to the delivery points scheduled from June 26.

For its part, in Iowathe organization Impact Community Action Partnership and fire departments, partnered to collect fans and air conditioners to deliver to needy familiesat the different fire stations in Des Moines County.

Free Swimming and Cooling Centers in Illinois



Other counties decided look for different alternatives for the population in the face of these heat waves, as happens in Chicago, Illinois, where the authorities announced the start of operation of cooling center in 6 points of the city. Generally, they will be open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This initiative was also applied by the city of Cleveland in Ohiowhere cooling centers will operate during the weekbut since 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. For its part, in the city of columbusagricultural producers prepared frozen towels and cold water for their workers, according to the magazine Fortune.

Several states will finance equipment repairs

On the other hand, in the state of pennsylvania created a cooling program called liheap, which provides air conditioning changes or repair of broken systems completely free of charge. Last year, the state measure provided more than 3,000 units of air conditioners.

New York finances refrigeration

Finally, New York City launched a Refrigeration Assistance Programwhich seeks to help low-income people obtainer free air conditioners or fans. It only applies to houses that house an adult over 60 years old, a child under 6 years old, or someone with a medical condition.

The inactive provides financing for household appliances and even for fix them or a general cooling system. As detailed, it includes administrative expenses, labor, materials, removal of the old unit and minor repairs.