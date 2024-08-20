According to the criteria of

The recording was shared by the tiktok user @miguelmendoza_vlog, who through his account began the dialogue with his followers by showing the image of the flag in an advertisement for Hope Lutheran Church.

On the spot There is no mention of the LGBT community. However, the tiktoker He asked his followers directlywho are mostly of Latin origin, What would you think about this fact?.

In the video that has so far accumulated thousands of views, you can read more than 50 comments with mixed opinions, because While some claim that no one has the right to judge another person, only God and that the deity only preached love, not hate, Another segment of the account’s followers disapprove of the LGBT flag in the churchas they argue that even the Bible says that there will be false churches and false prophets, so it could be ‘the last days of humanity’.

What is the Lutheran Church, the community that raised an LGBT flag in the United States?



The Lutheran Church is a branch of Christianity that emerged from the Protestant Reformation movement in the 16th century.led by Martin Luther, a German monk and theologian. This movement It was born as a protest against various practices of the Catholic Church of the timeespecially the sale of indulgences and other practices that Luther considered corrupt or unbiblical.

Regarding Hope Lutheran Churchwho was the protagonist of the controversial video, according to her official site, It is a community that strives to offer God the best in prayer.music and preaching in an ideal environment for worship and fellowship.

On TikTok there is an account with the name ‘Hope Lutheran Church’, where they claim that everyone is welcome and they have the LGBT community flag as part of their flag. This community is made up of more than 45,000 followers and claims to be based in Los Angeles, California.