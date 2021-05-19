In the midst of the escalation of tension over the project promoted by the Government to modify the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the United States Chamber of Commerce in the country described it as “serious institutional setback“.

For AmCham, “modifying the majorities required for the appointment of the Attorney General of the Nation and the changes in the courts for the prosecution of federal prosecutors represents a serious institutional setback, because seriously affects independence and autonomy of the Public Ministry established by the National Constitution in its reform of 1994 “.

The Government project has half approval from the Senate and the ruling party hastens its treatment in Deputies.

Representatives of US companies in the country maintain that, contrary to the idea of ​​the Executive, “maintain the current extraordinary majority, guarantees the search for agreements and consensus among the members of Congress, the founding link of a solid and sovereign republicanism “.

The businessmen ask that the project be “rejected in its entirety” as they consider it incomprehensible that the Government should evaluate this project as a priority in the midst of the serious economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our call is for a deep reflection by the members of the Honorable Chamber of Deputies. We ask them to act based on the defense of the Constitution and the common good,” they insist in the statement.

They also insisted that society “requires solid republican institutions that provide the predictability and confidence essential to increase investment and generate job and development opportunities “.

For businessmen, “the economic reactivation of the country will depend to a great extent on the solidity and independence of these institutions, particularly the Judiciary.”

“Finally, and in accordance with the mission of our Chamber, it is important to point out that the validity of the rule of law constitutes a critical factor for the business climate: private initiative requires an open, transparent and democratic environment for its development” , close the text.

Almost six months after the approval of the new law of the Procuratorate in the Senate, the ruling party took the first step in the Deputies early this Wednesday with the signing of the opinion of the project in committees, after a heated debate.

JPE