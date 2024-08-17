Many famous chains in various sectors in the United States are closing branches due to lack of sales and high costs. From pharmacies to clothing stores, several sectors are in trouble and as an example, Denny’s, which, despite having a long tradition in the country, has announced important changes and closures.

According to the criteria of

As a result of an increase in its operating costs and a drop in sales, Denny’s has been closing branches across the United StatesIn fact, it closed the doors of 15 establishments in the second quarter of 2024, although most were under the franchise model and their leases had expired.

The chain estimates that it will close 15 more branches during the remainder of this year, which means an increasing number of stores, according to an article in the media News Nation, In 2023, it closed 57 establishments and 60 more in 2022.

But Denny’s operations have not stopped. It even opened three new restaurants this year and also announced that will bring back its cheap meals.

The company announced that it will relaunch its value menus which will have a value of US$2, US$4, US$6, US$8 and up to US$10.

The reason for the return of these options is that That offer was available for years as a value option exclusive to Denny’s. and, according to the company, they obtained surprising results.

On this matter, Kelly Valade, CEO of Denny’s stated: “We are delighted to bring back this easy-to-use traffic generation platform for the consumer based on extensive testing and reengineering.”

Denny’s will offer menus with prices starting at US$2. Photo:Facebook Denny’s Share

Why is Denny’s closing so many of its branches?

With its strategy of economical menus, Denny’s restaurant chain expects to have better operating margins According to its reports, its sales in the second quarter of 2024 fell by 6 percent compared to the same period last year.

The reason, according to a company spokesperson, is that Restaurant menu prices are rising much faster than food prices which is why more and more people are deciding to stay at home and cook for themselves.

This trend can be confirmed by considering that the website specialized in the industry, Restaurant Dive, indicates that Denny’s operated and franchised around 1,735 locations in 2017, but that number, as of the end of June 2024, has fallen to 1,541. establishments.