Joanne Kennedy, manager of the Gladstone location, one of the Subway branches that closed in Oregon, explained in a conversation with KPTV: “No warning, no notice, no transparencywe were all taken by surprise, completely and totally, every single one of us.”
However, in the days leading up to this decision, I had noticed a situation that raised suspicions, and that is that Lately the food orders I made were not arriving.“There was no communication, they just told me: ‘Carry on with your work, carry on with your work as always.’ That’s what they told me,” he said.
Subway customers’ opinions on the closure of 23 restaurants in the United States
Although the closure of 23 Subway branches was logically shocking for its employees who now have to look for a new job, the news did not generate the same result in the chain’s customers, given that Many of them noticed a deterioration in recent times and they thought that something like that could happen at any moment.
According to The Sun, a Subway customer made the following criticism on Facebook: “And nobody saw it coming?… Its quality has been terrible for more than four yearsits branches are not doing well, Subway’s business is slow and many people no longer want to go there,” making his position clear.
