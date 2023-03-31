It was supposed to arrive in May, but the US anticipated the times: the US Senate has in fact decreed the end of the national emergency for Covid and therefore of the anti-pandemic measures, including the ban on entry to unvaccinated foreigners. Therefore, only the definitive go-ahead from President Joe Biden is awaited for the provision that effectively allows Novak Djokovic to be able to enter the United States and participate in the Open. Djokovic has not played in the United States since the 2021 US Open, when he lost the final and therefore the possibility of closing the Grand Slam, at the hands of Daniil Medvedev.