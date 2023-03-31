Among others, the ban on entry to US soil for unvaccinated foreigners expires, the Serbian champion will be able to return to New York
It was supposed to arrive in May, but the US anticipated the times: the US Senate has in fact decreed the end of the national emergency for Covid and therefore of the anti-pandemic measures, including the ban on entry to unvaccinated foreigners. Therefore, only the definitive go-ahead from President Joe Biden is awaited for the provision that effectively allows Novak Djokovic to be able to enter the United States and participate in the Open. Djokovic has not played in the United States since the 2021 US Open, when he lost the final and therefore the possibility of closing the Grand Slam, at the hands of Daniil Medvedev.
Nole in Belgrade
Nole has never denied his choice not to get vaccinated: “I have no regrets – he said on the eve of the two Masters 1000 on American hardcourt -, I learned that regrets keep you tied to the past while I want to live in the present”. The 22 Grand Slam champion had to miss the Sunshine doubles but has already been preparing for days on clay in Belgrade in view of the first Masters 1000 of the season in Montecarlo.
March 30, 2023 (change March 30, 2023 | 21:06)
