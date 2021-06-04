The United States on Friday asked the Nicaraguan government to “immediately release” opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro, who since last Wednesday has been under police surveillance and house arrest. According to the State Department, the Daniel Ortega regime has detained the opposition leader under “fabricated charges”, which amounts to “an abuse of her rights” and represents “an assault on democratic values”, as well as a clear attempt to thwart “free and fair elections.”

“The Ortega regime must immediately release the opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro,” the State Department spokesman, Ned Price, claimed in a statement. For Washington, Chamorro’s arrest comes amid “continuous attacks against pro-democracy presidential candidates and the independent press.”

Cristiana Chamorro made her presidential hope public last January, but “the Ortega regime is determined to prohibit Chamorro from participating in the November elections,” according to Price. Chamorro, 67, aims to be the answer to an orphaned electorate of a figure capable of uniting a divided opposition in the face of the general elections, in which Ortega intends to be reelected for the third consecutive time.

Along with Chamorro, the US State Department has requested that the two colleagues from the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation for Reconciliation and Democracy detained by the regime be released. His arrests on false charges are “an assault on democratic values,” assures US diplomacy.

The Government of Managua, instead of applying electoral reforms before the May deadline established by the Organization of American States (OAS), it has implemented “even more restrictions and reduced electoral transparency,” according to the State Department. In this regard, Washington recalls that Ortega “unfoundedly canceled” in May the legal status of two opposition political parties with the ultimate goal of preventing a possible nomination of Cristiana Chamorro.

US diplomacy concludes its petition to Ortega saying that “the current conditions of repression and exclusion are not consistent with credible elections.” “The region and the international community must stand alongside the Nicaraguan people to support their right to freely choose their government,” concludes the State Department.

Journalist by profession -current vice president of the newspaper The Press-, Chamorro intends to follow in the footsteps of his mother, former President Violeta Chamorro, who in 1990 won the elections, contrary to what the polls said, to the Sandinista Front of Daniel Ortega. Cristiana Chamorro’s father, journalist Pedro Joaquín Chamorro, was shot dead in 1978 by the Anastasio Somoza dictatorship. The candidacy of Cristiana Chamorro has excited Nicaraguans, judging by the repeated polls that place her as the favorite among the rest of the opposition candidates (21% according to the CID-Gallup results published days before her arrest).

