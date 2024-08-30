Officer Davis: Zelensky’s words about the Ukrainian Armed Forces needing 100 F-16 fighters are ridiculous

Volodymyr Zelensky’s words about the need to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with more than 100 F-16 fighters are absurd, especially in light of the crash of one of these aircraft. This was reported on his YouTube channel stated Retired US Army officer Daniel Davis.

“Zelensky claims that they need a total of 100 [истребителей]but where they will get pilots – no one knows, especially if this is [крушение] was a mistake by your best pilot. What about the rest then?,” the expert asked.

The officer stressed that the attempt to transfer Ukrainian pilots from Soviet aircraft to Western ones had already failed. Davis added that even the Americans themselves are trained to fly for at least two years.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the F-16s given to Kyiv were “second-hand” and had been in use for decades, dashing Kyiv’s hopes of giving the Ukrainian Armed Forces an edge with these aircraft.