Analyst Goldstein: Ukrainian Armed Forces Suffer More Losses Due to Attack on Kursk Region

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (UAF) attack on the Kursk region is unwise, as Kyiv is suffering heavy losses on the battlefield. This was stated by analyst Lyle Goldstein, his words are reported by Responsible Statecraft.

“It is worth asking questions about the advisability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ sortie into the Kursk region. The losses for the Ukrainian army are inevitably high, especially when Russia retains a significant advantage in firepower,” the expert noted.

According to Goldstein, the Ukrainian Armed Forces “significantly weakened their positions” on the remaining sections of the front with their attack, which is an advantage for the Russian army. He concluded that such actions by Kyiv will lead to “an even greater escalation of the conflict.”

Earlier, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ foray into the Kursk region accelerated Kyiv’s defeat and worsened the attitude of its allies towards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.