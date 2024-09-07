Former CIA Analyst Johnson: Ukrainian Armed Forces Attack on Kursk Region Was Pointless

The attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region turned out to be absolutely senseless. This was reported on the air of the YouTube channel Judging Freedom stated Former US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst Larry Johnson.

According to him, Russia reacted to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ invasion of the Kursk region without panic. The expert emphasized that the Ukrainian army suffered serious losses of personnel and equipment during this operation, which cannot be replaced.

“This has really become a senseless attack. You have Ukrainian troops wandering around being pursued by Russian brigades,” Johnson said.

Earlier, the leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had suffered a double disaster due to resignations in the government and failures at the front. “Half of his government resigned in just a week! The failure of the attack on Russia and Russia’s massive offensive in Donbas,” he said.