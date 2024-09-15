Former CIA agent Bustamante called the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on the Kursk region a stupid decision

Former US intelligence officer Andrew Bustamante called the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region a stupid decision. The relevant fragment of his comment is available at YouTube– EverydaySpy Podcast channel.

“Do I think Ukraine is using this attack simply to get media attention? Yes, absolutely. What a stupid tactical decision!” he said.

According to the former CIA agent, there is no good reason to invade the Russian region. In addition, he noted that he does not understand why the Ukrainian Armed Forces needed to remove troops from the front line in order to lead them north. “Russia can now look at Ukraine and say: ‘Ukraine attacked us. They are using the electrical grid as a military weapon. This means that we can now attack them without any problem,'” Bustamante explained and specified that Russia has everything it needs to attack Ukraine in return.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces made an unsuccessful attempt to break through in a new direction in the Kursk region.