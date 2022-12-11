The United States does not increase arms supplies to Ukraine because of the vulnerability of NATO in the Suwalki corridor. This was reported on December 9 by the portal foreign policy.

Columnist Jake Deutsch reported that according to three military sources, the US Department of Defense is under constant pressure from Congress to increase arms supplies to Ukraine.

However, the military department refuses to transfer weapons from strategic stocks, as they fear a retaliatory strike along the Suwalki corridor.

“Defense Department officials said the US military’s stockpile requirements are responsible for the slowdown in US military aid to Ukraine in recent months,” Deutsch said.

The Suwalki Corridor is a 100-kilometer section of the border between Poland and Lithuania, which is located between the Kaliningrad region and Belarus.

Earlier, on June 22, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed concern about the Suwalki corridor. He stated that NATO considers this area the most vulnerable militarily.

The American media often call the Kaliningrad region a NATO nightmare, and US officials have repeatedly announced plans to “seize” it in the event of a conflict with Russia. Thus, Sarah White, an analyst at the US Lexington Institute, said in January that the West could allegedly “neutralize” Kaliningrad in the event of an armed conflict with the Russian Federation.

Western countries have increased the shipment of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin due to the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.