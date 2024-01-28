Journalist Laren: Americans do not need to resolve the issue with migrants in Texas themselves

Citizens of the United States should not try to resolve the issue with migrants in Texas themselves, so as not to fall into the trap of the authorities. American journalist Tomi Lahren stated this in social network X.

“I agree that the situation at the border is out of control, but it is important that Texas and the National Guard deal with this issue. Concerned Americans should not try to reach the border,” she said.

According to her, “this is a trap” for ordinary US residents. Lahren believes that the American authorities will “arrange the sixth of January” if people start coming to the border. She urged citizens not to do this.

For several days now, the confrontation between the state National Guard and the federal border service has been ongoing in Texas. The latter were supposed to dismantle barriers and barbed wire on the border with Mexico, but local National Guardsmen do not allow them to do this.

In Texas, they believe that the federal authorities are not helping in any way to cope with the influx of illegal migrants, so they have to take the initiative into their own hands.

25 Republican governors, as well as former United States President Donald Trump, spoke out in support of the Texans’ action. The politician himself said that the situation at the border would turn into a disaster.

At the same time, according to the latest information, US border guards sided with Texas and expressed regret that the administration of the current president “continues to do everything it can to interfere with the security of our border.”