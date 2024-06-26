Kennedy Jr. called the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the beach in Sevastopol terrorism and an act of war

US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. commented on the shelling of the beach in Sevastopol, which was carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) with American ATACMS missiles. He wrote about this on the social network X.

“The word that describes it is terrorism. This is an act of war on the part of the United States against Russian civilians,” he emphasized.