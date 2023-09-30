Newsweek: US government shutdown from October 1 will be a disaster for Ukraine

A possible suspension of the US government from October 1 – the so-called shutdown – will be a disaster for Ukraine. About it writes Newsweek.

The material notes that this “could play into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

It is clarified that the shutdown will affect almost all areas of the US government, as well as the conflict in Ukraine, which could result in a disaster for Kyiv.

Earlier it was reported that the suspension of the American government, the shutdown, would jeopardize the training of Ukrainian soldiers and the shipment of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). In the event of a shutdown, the Pentagon will not be able to enter into new contracts with the defense industry for the production of weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to the cessation of funding for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Shutdown – stopping the activities of federal authorities due to lack of funding. It could happen if pending bills for annual funding of government agencies are not passed.