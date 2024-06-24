Ritter: After Putin’s visit, no one will be able to attack North Korea anymore

North Korea became invulnerable due to a mutual military assistance agreement with Russia. About it stated former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter on the YouTube channel Sabby Sabs.

He explained that the DPRK will be protected from possible attacks, in particular, thanks to the weapons that the Russian Federation will provide it with. In addition, Ritter added, Moscow will cooperate with Pyongyang as a strategic partner. “If someone wants to attack it, they will have to fight Russia,” he warned.