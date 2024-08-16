Former intelligence officer Ritter called the attack on the Kursk region a NATO attack on Russia

Former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter called the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on the Kursk region using NATO weapons a direct attack by the alliance on Russia. He said this on air YouTube-channel Through the eyes of.

Ritter called the attack on the Kursk region a NATO attack on Russia and stressed that this event will go down in history “as one of the greatest military failures of all time.” In his opinion, this way the Russian military got the opportunity to better prepare to confront the military strategy of the North Atlantic Alliance.

“After capturing Ukrainian equipment and soldiers, the Russians are now learning NATO’s full-spectrum model and can develop an immediate response to it. That’s why Russian forces are winning,” Ritter concluded.

Kursk region was subjected to a massive attack by a large detachment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the morning of August 6. The border town of Sudzha came under heavy shelling and was heavily damaged.