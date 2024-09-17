Politico: Security experts call assassination attempt on Trump a failure

Security experts have criticized the work of the US Secret Service and called the latest assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump a complete failure, reports Politico.

“I think it was a failure, 100 percent. Obviously, the success was that the former president was not shot, which is great, and there were no shots fired by this particular individual. But that’s kind of the glass-half-full view, if you want to be positive,” said Carrie Bachner, a security expert and former adviser to the undersecretary of homeland security for intelligence and analysis.

Former acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement John Sandweg also said he considered the work of the ex-president’s security detail a complete failure. He stressed that Secret Service agents are required to visit and check for danger the places where the presidential candidate is going in advance.

After the latest assassination attempt, Trump praised the Secret Service and thanked the entire American law enforcement system for its work, calling it “excellent.” He added that he was “proud to be an American.”