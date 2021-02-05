Specialists from three American universities spoke about the benefits of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Writes about it TASS…

In particular, Dean Winslow, an infectious disease specialist at the Stanford University Medical Center, noted that the Russian DNA vaccine does not require storage and transportation at ultra-low temperatures, like other RNA preparations. He also pointed out that its effectiveness was comparable to Western drugs from Pfizer and Moderna, and proposed a fourth phase of testing, comparing the effectiveness of Sputnik V with the two available RNA vaccines.

Daniel Kuritskis, head of the infectious diseases department at the Faculty of Medicine at Harvard University (Massachusetts), also drew attention to the fact that the Russian drug “can be stored in an ordinary refrigerator.” “This is a great advantage because it allows the vaccine to be shipped to countries where there is much less opportunity for ultra-low temperature storage. This means that in some countries it is much easier to apply it, ”he stressed. Kuritskis also noted the “efficacy and safety” of the Russian drug.

Roger MacArthur, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Georgia at Augusta, called the Russian development “very promising.” “A very interesting technology that allows to provide a level of protection higher than that provided by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines,” he concluded.

On February 2, data appeared in the medical journal Lancet that the results of the third phase of clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated 91.6% effectiveness against coronavirus. 19,866 people took part in testing the vaccine.

Earlier, journalist Jacques Schuster in a column for the German newspaper Die Welt noted that Russia was able to surprise Western countries with the creation of a vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus. The journalist stressed that the effectiveness of the vaccine, as well as agreements on its use abroad, gave Russia a prestige that will be used politically.

Sputnik V is the first registered Russian vaccine against coronavirus, it was created on the basis of an adenovirus, in which the coronavirus gene is embedded. When it enters cells, it forms proteins in them – they cause immunity and promote the development of antibodies.