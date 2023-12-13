Ramaswami: Kyiv should cede the eastern regions to resolve the conflict

US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswami said that resolving the Ukrainian conflict would require Kyiv to cede the eastern parts of the country. About it reports CNN.

The politician called it a reasonable deal. He also called for Ukraine not to be accepted into NATO until Russia “withdraws from the military alliance with China.”

Ramaswamy believes that the Ukrainian conflict does not advance the interests of the United States, but increases the risks of world war.

Earlier, an American entrepreneur, owner of the social network X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk, said that in order to avoid a third world war, Ukraine needs to cede some territories to Russia, that is, recognize the inclusion of new regions in the country. According to him, the world is on the brink of a third world war due to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the military clash in Ukraine.