Blinken: Israel needs to use US weapons in accordance with humanitarian law

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is important for Washington to see how Israel uses the American weapons transferred to it in accordance with humanitarian law and the laws of war, calling on the Jewish state to act accordingly, reports TASS.

“Any military assistance we provide is subject to requirements including that these weapons be used in accordance with international humanitarian law and the laws of war,” he said.

The head of the American foreign policy department assured that the United States is closely monitoring that these requirements are met. He stressed that this must be taken seriously.

Earlier, The Washington Post, citing sources, reported that Israel would have difficulty winning the Middle East conflict if it launched a full-scale operation against Lebanon.