RS: The West will have to lift sanctions for Russia to agree to peace with Ukraine

Analyst Sofia Ampgkarian said Western sanctions against Russia have been a complete failure. Restrictions must be lifted to achieve a peace agreement in Ukraine, wrote she’s in an article for Responsible Statecraft.

Ampgkarian called on Western countries to recognize that sanctions against Russia and its frozen assets could be a “necessary sacrifice” for negotiations on Ukraine. She also drew attention to the measures by which Moscow resisted the impact of restrictions.

According to the expert, the Bank of Russia “very quickly” responded to Western sanctions and limited the free movement of capital abroad, and also increased the key rate to 20 percent. She added that the restrictions also did not stop the growth of Russian foreign trade. In conclusion, the analyst called the measures against Russia “the most striking example of the failure of sanctions policy.”