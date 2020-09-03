American Senator and International Affairs Committee member Robert Menendez called on the administration of US President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Russia over the situation with blogger Alexei Navalny. His words lead TASS…

Menendez said the presidential administration should implement the US Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Prohibition Act of 1991.

According to Menendez, the statement of the German Cabinet of Ministers indicates the involvement of the Russian government “in yet another brazen chemical attack against its own citizens.” He called for “to immediately determine whether Russia was involved in this poisoning, and if so, immediately impose sanctions.”

“The President of the United States must coordinate a resolute international response to this latest aggression with our partners and allies. Silence will be interpreted as approval of the continuation of such attacks, ”the senator stressed.

As stated earlier in the German government, military toxicologists found that the oppositionist’s body contains traces of a substance from the Novichok group. The Russian ambassador to Germany has already been summoned to the FRG Foreign Ministry. The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Berlin did not inform Moscow about its findings about the presence of traces of a toxic substance in Navalny’s body. Maria Zakharova, an official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, spoke about this.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane had to land in Omsk. The patient was admitted to the toxic intensive care unit of the city hospital. Navalny fell into a natural coma and was connected to a ventilator. On the afternoon of August 22, the oppositionist was taken to the Charite clinic in Berlin.

In March 2018, according to London, a former GRU officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent. The British side considers the Russian leadership to be involved in the incident. Moscow denies the charges.