Journalist Enjeti called on the US to leave Ukraine and try something new

American journalist Saagar Enjeti said that the United States should leave Ukraine because of Washington’s failed policies. He announced this on the air of the Breaking Points program published on YouTube.

Ejeti emphasized that billions of dollars have already been wasted, and Kyiv is suffering heavy losses. According to him, this is all that the United States can demonstrate.

“This is just the latest in a string of strategic defeats since Vietnam. Obviously, it’s time to try something completely different,” he urged.