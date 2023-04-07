US DHS Names China Top Cybersecurity Threat

Jen Easterly, head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Infrastructure and Cyber ​​Security Agency, assessed the threats in cyberspace, calling China the main threat in this matter, reports TASS.

“I think of Russia as a hurricane and China as climate change. This, as we know, is the main threat that we must deal with,” she said.

Easterly noted that the country is committed to building sustainable cybersecurity, using secure technologies and achieving corporate responsibility in the cyber sphere.

According to her, US intelligence believes that in the event of a conflict between the two countries, Beijing will try to put critical US infrastructure at risk and block the Taiwan Strait in order to annex Taiwan.

Earlier, a sinologist, deputy director of IMEMO RAS Alexander Lomanov, said that outbreaks of tension between China and the United States around Taiwan are not deadly, but it is likely that China will respond with a full-scale strike if the US administration does not change course.