Republican Scalise called Biden's decision on LNG exports a gift to Putin

Republican Majority Leader in the US House of Representatives Steve Scalise on Fox Business named President Joe Biden's decision to stop exports of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a gift to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“Biden suspended reduced gas exports, this is a gift to Vladimir Putin from Joe Biden. Why does he need this? This is harmful to America,” the congressman emphasized.

He added that the US President's decision increases the cost of living for ordinary citizens, who are already unhappy with rising prices. As a result, the candidacy of former leader of the country Donald Trump, who pursued successful policies in the energy sector, is gaining popularity. In turn, Biden canceled it upon taking office as head of state.

On January 26, Biden announced the suspension of the procedure for approving new contracts for gas exports from the United States. He explained this step by the situation with climate change. The US Congress called the president's decision on LNG a disgusting failure.